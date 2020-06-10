Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence James ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Lawrence James ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG, Lawrence James. On 6 June 2020 suddenly and mercifully at Bupa Hayman Aged Care, Wiri, Auckland, aged 86. Husband of Joy. Father of Phillip, Karen and Penny. Step-father to Matthew and Kelly, and grandfather and great grandfather. Master of his trade, gardener and keen fisherman. He gave his time generously to assist anyone who asked without expectational reward. You will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held once travel restrictions allow overseas family to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -