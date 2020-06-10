|
ARMSTRONG, Lawrence James. On 6 June 2020 suddenly and mercifully at Bupa Hayman Aged Care, Wiri, Auckland, aged 86. Husband of Joy. Father of Phillip, Karen and Penny. Step-father to Matthew and Kelly, and grandfather and great grandfather. Master of his trade, gardener and keen fisherman. He gave his time generously to assist anyone who asked without expectational reward. You will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held once travel restrictions allow overseas family to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020