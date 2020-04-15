|
|
|
HARBOTT, Lawrence. It is with a sigh of sadness that Lawrence Harbott has departed for Fiddlers Green, the home of Seafarers. On the night of the 11 April 2020 he came off watch and climbed into his bunk, in his sleep he let go all mooring lines. His last voyage was peaceful with calm seas and a star filled night to steer by. Lawrence left ashore his family Larry and Debbie, Warren and Linley, David and Linda, Harry and Lee, 7 Grandchildren , 10 great grandchildren. Safe passage Dad. A private cremation has taken place. All communcations to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020