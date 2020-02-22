|
HACK, Lawrence Freeman (Laurie). On Thursday, 20th February 2020, peacefully, at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Nancy Rose and the late Nancy Catherine. Loved father and father in law of Stephen and Michelle, Sharyn and Paul. Loved grandad of Dani, Ben and Nick and great grandad of Ivy. A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, 28th February 2020 at 2.00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Forrest Hill Home and Hospital for their kindness, love and care. All communications to "The Hack Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020