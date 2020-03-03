Home

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel
SCOTT, Lawrence Frederick. Passed away peacefully, 1st March 2020 at the Mercy Hospice aged 53 years. Beloved husband of Sashi. Loved son of Thomas and Julia Leilani Scott. Cherished brother to Lani, Claire and Jean. Brother in law of Eddie. Dear friend to Norm. Loved uncle to Patrick (deceased), Mason, Reece, Tommas, Aaron, Jackson and Eddie Jnr (deceased). Adored great uncle to his great nieces. Treasured stepfather of Avish and Akshay (Raja). Lawrence will be laying in state at home from tomorrow afternoon. A funeral service will be held on Friday 6th March at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel 11am followed by a grave side service. All communications please call Claire 02108380520.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
