GAGE, Lawrence Frederick Raymond (Ray, Rehi, Toto). Loved Husband to Patricia (Pat) Hariata Gage. (Nee: Clarke) Loved Father to: Dionne and Ben Fatupaito, Jessica Vaughn, Ratima & Yvonne, and the Late: Raymond.(Sun) Treasured Toto of all his eight mokopuna and Two mokopuna tuarua. Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 21 June 2019 Dad is laying in state at Te Kohinga Marama Marae, University of Waikato until his funeral serviceon Tuesday 25thJune at 11.00am followed by burial at Newstead Cemetery. SINCERE FUNERAL SERVICES 182 Ellis Street Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
