Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence GAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Frederick Raymond (Ray, Rehi, Toto) GAGE

Notice Condolences

Lawrence Frederick Raymond (Ray, Rehi, Toto) GAGE Notice
GAGE, Lawrence Frederick Raymond (Ray, Rehi, Toto). Loved Husband to Patricia (Pat) Hariata Gage. (Nee: Clarke) Loved Father to: Dionne and Ben Fatupaito, Jessica Vaughn, Ratima & Yvonne, and the Late: Raymond.(Sun) Treasured Toto of all his eight mokopuna and Two mokopuna tuarua. Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 21 June 2019 Dad is laying in state at Te Kohinga Marama Marae, University of Waikato until his funeral serviceon Tuesday 25thJune at 11.00am followed by burial at Newstead Cemetery. SINCERE FUNERAL SERVICES 182 Ellis Street Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.