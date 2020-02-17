Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Omaha Beach Golf Club
1 Northwest Anchorage
Omaha Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Finlay Wilson (Larry) ALLEN


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lawrence Finlay Wilson (Larry) ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Lawrence Finlay Wilson (Larry). Born March 27, 1945. Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at his home at Omaha Beach, surrounded by his wife and children after a valiant battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Bridget. Wonderful and much loved Dad to Mandy and Grant, Anna and Sam, Mark and Pip. Adored "Lala" to Emily, Max and Rory, Madeline and Tom, Jack, Hugo and Toby. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at the Omaha Beach Golf Club, 1 Northwest Anchorage, Omaha Beach, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ would be appreciated: https://inmemorymndnz.everydayhero.com/nz/in-loving-memory-of-larry-allen We would like to thank all the friends, family and carers who supported Larry, Bridget and family throughout his journey with MND.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -