ALLEN, Lawrence Finlay Wilson (Larry). Born March 27, 1945. Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at his home at Omaha Beach, surrounded by his wife and children after a valiant battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Bridget. Wonderful and much loved Dad to Mandy and Grant, Anna and Sam, Mark and Pip. Adored "Lala" to Emily, Max and Rory, Madeline and Tom, Jack, Hugo and Toby. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at the Omaha Beach Golf Club, 1 Northwest Anchorage, Omaha Beach, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ would be appreciated: https://inmemorymndnz.everydayhero.com/nz/in-loving-memory-of-larry-allen We would like to thank all the friends, family and carers who supported Larry, Bridget and family throughout his journey with MND.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020