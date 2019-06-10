|
|
|
COKER, Lawrence Edward (Laurie). (Service No: 15303, Suez Crisis, Malaya Emergency, Operation Grapple Nuclear Testing.) Dearly loved dad of Dean, and Shannon, loved Granddad Laurie of Enzo, Georgina and Benjamin. Till we meet again. A service for Laurie will be held in the Grey Lynn R.S.C, 1 Francis Street, Grelynn on Wednesday, 12th June, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All communications to the Coker family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
