Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence COKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Edward (Laurie) COKER

Notice Condolences

Lawrence Edward (Laurie) COKER Notice
COKER, Lawrence Edward (Laurie). (Service No: 15303, Suez Crisis, Malaya Emergency, Operation Grapple Nuclear Testing.) Dearly loved dad of Dean, and Shannon, loved Granddad Laurie of Enzo, Georgina and Benjamin. Till we meet again. A service for Laurie will be held in the Grey Lynn R.S.C, 1 Francis Street, Grelynn on Wednesday, 12th June, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All communications to the Coker family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.