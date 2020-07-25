Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Rugby Club
Kenny Street
Waihi
Lawrence Douglas (Larry) CARROLL

Lawrence Douglas (Larry) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL, Lawrence Douglas (Larry) On July 23rd 2020, peacefully at Waihi Lifecare. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Raewyn. Cherished father of David and Brendon. Treasured Poppa of Emily and Paige. Larry's journey was fought with fortitude and dignity. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at Waihi Rugby Club Kenny Street Waihi on Wednesday July 29th at 11am followed by burial in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Carroll family C/- PO Box 108 Waihi, 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
