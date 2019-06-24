|
|
|
MANDERSON, Lawrence Alfred (Laurie) (formerly of Glen Afton, Huntly). Peacefully, at Tararu Rest Home, Thames, on 21st June 2019; in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Jean. Much loved Dad of Allen and Jan, Ross and Rosalyn, and Frank. Cherished Grandad of Kathleen, Pamela, Carl, Lindsay, and Gareth; Great- Grandad of Andrew, Casey, Amelie, Sebastian, and Great- Great-Grandad of Ryder. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 26th June at 11:00am, followed by private interment. Messages: 140/11 Manuka Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019
