|
|
|
CARTWRIGHT, Lawrence Albert (Laurie). Regtl No. 22477334, Pte, Cheshire Regt, British Army, Suez. On Saturday, 11th January 2020 peacefully, with his family by his side. at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus. Aged 86 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Betty. Adored father of Andrew and Fiona and grandpa of Joshua and Rebekah. My beloved, brave man, you take my heart with you. Thank you for 66 years of precious love. A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 17th of January 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation.In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020