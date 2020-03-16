Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavinia GRINLINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavinia May (Vena) GRINLINTON

Add a Memory
Lavinia May (Vena) GRINLINTON Notice
GRINLINTON, Lavinia May (Vena). With deep sadness we announce the passing of Vena on March the 13th 2020 at Selwyn Oaks, Papakura, aged 91. A devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond. Treasured mother to Wayne (deceased), Janis, Peter, Lorraine (deceased), Shirley (deceased), and Suzanne. Proud grandmother of twelve, great grandmother of eleven. A service for Vena will be held at Fountains Funerals on Tuesday the 17th of March at 1pm, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. Followed by a private cremation. All Communications to Fountains (09) 298 2957. Loved by all, may she rest in peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavinia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -