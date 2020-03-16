|
GRINLINTON, Lavinia May (Vena). With deep sadness we announce the passing of Vena on March the 13th 2020 at Selwyn Oaks, Papakura, aged 91. A devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond. Treasured mother to Wayne (deceased), Janis, Peter, Lorraine (deceased), Shirley (deceased), and Suzanne. Proud grandmother of twelve, great grandmother of eleven. A service for Vena will be held at Fountains Funerals on Tuesday the 17th of March at 1pm, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. Followed by a private cremation. All Communications to Fountains (09) 298 2957. Loved by all, may she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020