BANICEVICH, Lavinia Alice. Peacefully on 22 October 2020, With family at her side, in her 97th year. Wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Aroha; Krystine and Gary. Cherished Nana of Aaron, Mark, Michelle, Eugene, Andrew, Debbie and their families. Gran-Nan of Antun, Ana, Noele, Dylan and Grace. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. A service to celebrate Lavinia's life will be held at Chapel 2, Waikumete Crematorium on Tuesday 27 October at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020