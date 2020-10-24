Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel 2, Waikumete Crematorium
Lavinia Alice BANICEVICH

Lavinia Alice BANICEVICH
BANICEVICH, Lavinia Alice. Peacefully on 22 October 2020, With family at her side, in her 97th year. Wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Aroha; Krystine and Gary. Cherished Nana of Aaron, Mark, Michelle, Eugene, Andrew, Debbie and their families. Gran-Nan of Antun, Ana, Noele, Dylan and Grace. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. A service to celebrate Lavinia's life will be held at Chapel 2, Waikumete Crematorium on Tuesday 27 October at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
