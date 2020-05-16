Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
Laurie PARKER

Laurie PARKER Notice
PARKER, Laurie. Passed away at home in Napier on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the company of his loved ones. Much loved husband of the late Molly, and of Sharon. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mary, Frank and Debbie, Mark and Prue, Murray and Ginny, Julie and Stewart, John and Ann- Marie, Sarah and Andrew, and grandfather to their 23 children and great grandfather to 11 more (at last count) to carry the baton forward. We all love you and will miss you Laurie.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
