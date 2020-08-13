|
MCCABE, Laurie Morley. 17th November 1941 - 11th August 2020. Passed away peacefully at North Haven, aged 78 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jocelyn and brother to Norma. Loving dad to Shaun, Brent and Melanie, stepdad to Heather and Ronnie. Grandad to Aimee, Bayden, Brandon, Paige, Matt and Tom, James Hayley and Mathew. Brother in law to Peter, Don and Elaine, Lois and The Late Keith and their families. Father in law to Karen, Nick and Julie. Uncle to Tony, Steven and Jason. Due to the current situation we would like you to attend a memorial Service for Laurie at a later Date. Any communications to Jocelyn [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020