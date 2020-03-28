Home

SARA, Laurene Alison. Died on March 23, 2020 in her 90th year, at home in NZ surrounded by family after a brief illness. Adored wife of Gordon (deceased). Much loved and loving Mum of Christine and Donald Hegan, John and (late) Debbie Sara. Treasured Grandma of Matthew and Laura, Sara and Josh, Aleshia and Liam, Joanna and Joel, Abbie and Simon, Tim and Beth, and her 8 Great Grandies. At peace and at home with her beloved Lord Jesus. Our Heartfelt thanks to Jocelyn Bloomfield, Enliven carers, Hospice nurses, family and friends for your loving care and support of our sweet Mum. Passed to eternal life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
