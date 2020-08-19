Home

O'GORMAN, Laurence Robert (Laurie). Unexpectedly at home in Christchurch, aged 62 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank (deceased), Kevin and Robyn, Brendan and Sue, Carmel and Graham, Peter and Carol, Dermot and Louise, Simon, and Patrick, loved uncle and great uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the O'Gorman Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at: bit.ly/lrogorman1208. A Celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday 21 August; at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
