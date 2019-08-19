|
HARPER, Laurence Raymond (Ray). Peacefully at his home in Coromandel (after a short illness), on 18th August, 2019; aged 70 years. Cherished partner of Lynn and family. Loved Dad of Michael and Terry, much loved brother of Ruby, Erin, Laurence and the late Merla, and a special friend of Myles. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at his home (29A Hauraki Road, Coromandel), on Thursday 22nd August, at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019