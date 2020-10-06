Home

Laurence Norman (Laurie) JONES

JONES, Laurence Norman (Laurie). NZDF CMT 464946 TPR. Passed away at home 5 October 2020 surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Margaret, adored Dad of Dianne and Keith, Robyn and Dean, Brett and Lisa, an awesome Poppa of 7 grandchildren. A service for Laurie will be held at 11am on Thursday 8 October 2020 in the Morrinsville RSA, 27 Studholme Street, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Morrinsville RSA Welfare would be appreciated. All communications to the Jones family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
