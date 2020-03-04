|
OLIVER, Laurence Haldane. Son of William/Bill and Cecily Oliver. Died at his home in Auckland on 2nd of March, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Eidie and treasured stepfather of Poy. Late wife Jean Elizabeth and loving sons Daniel and Sean; and grandchildren Tane and Kera. Brother in law Neil Tunnicliffe, his wife Donna and their children Elizabeth, Guy and Adrian. Laurence's immediate loving family; brother late Gary/Gareth and son Mitre/William. Bill/William and wife Patti; their son Spencer. Brother Stephen, sister Catherine, her husband Bruce, their son David and his wife Lani and son Caleb; also their daughter Simone and her husband Craig, children Abby and Patrick; and their son Lance, his wife Kate, children Sam and Ella. Late brother Michael, his sons Louis and Jessie. Long loved friends, associates and many loving colleagues. Laurence passes all his love and prayers to All of You. All of whom have been in my payers. The Catholic Service will be held at Morrison Funeral Directors, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Friday 6 March at 1.00pm. After the service you are all invited to join us for light food and drinks at Morrisons. Thereafter at his home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020