CUMPSTONE, Laurence George Laurie (Hoot). Laurie sadly passed away on the 10th November 2019, in his 87th year. Loved and cherished father and father-in- law of Mark and Annette, Ross and Gaylene, David and Annett and Jo and Paul. Loved and adored grandad to Jade, Brent, Nicola, Josie, Hazel, George, Ella, Mãreikura. Loved great grandad to Maddison, Andrew, Elise and The Haggis. Loved brother to Artie Cumpstone and brother in-law to Pat and Uncle to the Cumpstone clan. Special friend of Joan Daniel and family. Special friend to Rob and Sharon Bell and family and honoured friend to many. Laurie's (Hoot's) funeral service will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church Otorohanga, on Friday 15th November at 1pm followed by the interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Otorohanga would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Cumpstone family c/- PO Box 241 Te Kuiti 3941. In the Care of : VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019