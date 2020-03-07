|
CUMPSTONE, Laurence George (Hoot). Hoot's family wish to convey a heartfelt thank you for the support given from the wider Cumpstone family, Te Kuiti and Hamilton Hospital Staff and Hillview Resthome. Also a heartfelt thank you to all for your kind messages, visits, cards, flowers and donations to St Johns, before during and after the passing of our Dad. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thank you. Mark, Ross, David and Jo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020