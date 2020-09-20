Home

Laurence Earle "Laurie" CLAASEN

Laurence Earle "Laurie" CLAASEN Notice
On Thursday 17th September 2020, as the result of an accident in Thames; aged 82 years. Loved husband of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Shelley, Laureen and Darren, Doug and Susan. Step-Dad of Francie, Maree, Shelley, and Geraldine, and loved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren.
A Service for Laurie will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd September at 1:30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 20, 2020
