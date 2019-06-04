|
|
|
JACKSON, Laurence Charles. Died suddenly but peacefully at Rotorua Hospital after a long illness, on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved and adored husband of Dianne (formally Bennett) nee Cullen of Waipu. Loving father of Hemi, Sandra, Darryn, Gary, Donella and the late Angela, and their respective partners. Adored Grandy of his many grand children and great grandchildren. Also, special step Dad to Mike Bennett (Kerikeri). A service to celebrate Laurence's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 8th June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. "Ours was a love story from beginning to end, and only love can hurt this much" Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
