GASKELL, Laurence Arthur (Laurie). Passed away peacefully at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe on 18 November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley. Much loved father of Kelvin and Lesley, Vicky and Tony, John and Lynne, Bryan and Rongo and Stephen and Lorrynn. Adored grandad of 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Palms Hospital for their care. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at the Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club, 16 Carr Street, Tuakau on Friday 22 November at 11am, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
