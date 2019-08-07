|
BUNTING, Laurence Andrew James. Sadly passed away peacefully at home in Red Beach on August 5, 2019. World class amateur philosopher, music aficionado, Wine connoisseur and sports lover. Laurence was embraced by the warmth of close family. Survived by adoring children Michelle, James, Karen, and Max. Mary's beloved and best friend. Wonderful brother and friend to sisters Maxine, Robyn, Kathleen and brother Keith. Loved son of the late Esther and Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, we would really appreciate donations to go to Hibiscus Hospice who brought him comfort in his final days. As a tribute to Laurie's colourful life, honour him by wearing blue, something bright or flowery. A Service to celebrate Laurence's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 9 August at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019