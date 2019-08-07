Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence BUNTING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Andrew James BUNTING

Add a Memory
Laurence Andrew James BUNTING Notice
BUNTING, Laurence Andrew James. Sadly passed away peacefully at home in Red Beach on August 5, 2019. World class amateur philosopher, music aficionado, Wine connoisseur and sports lover. Laurence was embraced by the warmth of close family. Survived by adoring children Michelle, James, Karen, and Max. Mary's beloved and best friend. Wonderful brother and friend to sisters Maxine, Robyn, Kathleen and brother Keith. Loved son of the late Esther and Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, we would really appreciate donations to go to Hibiscus Hospice who brought him comfort in his final days. As a tribute to Laurie's colourful life, honour him by wearing blue, something bright or flowery. A Service to celebrate Laurence's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 9 August at 10am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.