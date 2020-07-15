|
FITZ-GERALD, Laurence Alexander (Laurie). Sadly passed away in Tauranga Hospital on 6th July 2020 aged 85. You've left us too soon, we will miss you every day. Much loved husband of the late Joyce (nee Hearn). The best father and father-in-law to Lynette and Dave, Julie and Michael, Carol, Shawn and Maria, Terri (deceased), Tonci. Adored Grandad and Farfar of Alex and David, Maegan and Cameron, Cameron, Jack, Sam, Kelsey. Loved and missed by his wife Ruth (nee Moon). A service will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga, on Wednesday 22nd July at 1.30pm, followed by his final resting place at Pyes Pa cemetery. Messages to the Fitz-Gerald family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020