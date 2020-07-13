|
CALLANDER, Laurel Elaine. Laurel passed away peacefully on the 11th of July 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Lex. Loving mother of Graeme, Trevor (deceased), Owen, Wayne and Brian. Dearly loved Grandma and Great Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Palms for caring for Laurel. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at St Peters in the Forest, Bombay. The family would welcome friends to join us at 2198 Buckland Road, from 1 pm on Wednesday 15th to help us celebrate Laurel's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020