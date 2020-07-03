|
|
|
HAYWARD Laurel Alayne (nee Meiklejohn). Born 28 August 1940 and sadly passed 30 June 2020. Dearly loved mother to Wendy, Ben, Selwyn and Conrad. Loved and remembered always by family, whanau, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren for her beautiful smile and gentle nature. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Meiklejohn family Ian, June, Barry, Valerie, Craig, Alison and Vaughan. Always in our thoughts and forever the Queen of our hearts. At Laurel's wishes a private service and cremation will be held at Tipene Funerals, Henderson, on 4th July 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2020