|
|
|
YELAVICH, Laura. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2 August 2020, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Lou (Deceased). Darling Mum to Gail, Kaye and Lorraine. Mother-in-law of Peter, Larry and John. Nanna to Jo-Ann and Craig, Raymond, Mark and Jacob, Bevan and Sarah, Amanda, Craig and Stephanie, Rachael (Deceased) and Rachael. Great Grandmother to Cameron, Dior and Rachael. Our hearts are broken. The Rosary will be recited at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Huapai, Main Road, Huapai at 7pm on Thursday 6 August 2020, followed by a Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday 7 August 2020 at the above Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020