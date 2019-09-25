|
LADKIN, Laura May. Passed away peacefully at Somerset Down the Lane on 23 September 2019. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross. Loving mother and mother in law of Phillipa and Ken, Mark and Tot. Loving Grandmother of Alice. A service for Laura will be held on Saturday 28th September 2019 at 2.30p.m. at St Aidan's Church, corner Heaphy Terrace and Thames Street, Claudelands. All communications to the Ladkin family, c/- PO Box 4449. Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019