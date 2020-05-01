Home

Laura Dinnis (Perry) TAYLOR


1924 - 2020
Laura Dinnis (Perry) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Laura Dinnis (nee Perry). Born 16 July 1924 in Boyton, Cornwall. Passed away peacefully 29 April 2020 at Ranfurly Hospital, Auckland. Loved mother of Stephen and Jane, mother-in-law of Carolyn, grandmother of Matthew, Scott and Nicole and great grandmother of Zayne. Laura will be buried in a private ceremony alongside her husband Ken. A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Australia. Any correspondence to Stephen Taylor c/o Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland. Laura will be greatly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020
