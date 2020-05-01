|
TAYLOR, Laura Dinnis (nee Perry). Born 16 July 1924 in Boyton, Cornwall. Passed away peacefully 29 April 2020 at Ranfurly Hospital, Auckland. Loved mother of Stephen and Jane, mother-in-law of Carolyn, grandmother of Matthew, Scott and Nicole and great grandmother of Zayne. Laura will be buried in a private ceremony alongside her husband Ken. A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Australia. Any correspondence to Stephen Taylor c/o Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland. Laura will be greatly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020