Laumua TUIASAU Notice
TUIASAU, Laumua. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 29th November 2019. Loved Mother, adored Grandmother, cherished Great Grandmother, Aunty and Sister and Friend to many , You will never be forgotten always in our hearts in NZ and abroad. Laumua's family service will be held on Thursday 5 December 7pm at the Onehunga Uniting Parish, Cnr Grey and Queen St, Onehunga, Auckland Laumua's final Funeral Service will be held on Friday 6 December 10am at the Onehunga Uniting Parish, Cnr Grey and Queen St, Onehunga, Auckland Laumua will be at the residence of Rick and Clare Tuiasau 18A Boyd Ave, Mangere Bridge from Tuesday evening 4 December 2019, visiting hours until 8pm. Fa'amolemole Taofi le Malo Ia Manuia Lau Malaga Mum.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
