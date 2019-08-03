|
BARLIN, Lars Rickard (Rickard). On 16 July 2019 at Northbridge Hospital, at the age of 97 he passed peacefully away. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer and loving father of Lena, Jan and Vivi Ann, father in law of Murray, Maria and Jorma, loved grandfather (morfar and farfar) of Jeremy, Stephanie, Robert, Mickael, Amanda and Sophie and much loved older brother of Gunilla Bostrom, Vetlanda, Sweden with family. Special thanks to the medical and nursing staff at Northbridge for their care, love and compassion in the short time Rickard was with them. So many have sent loving messages, cards, thoughts and flowers. We have been surrounded by much love these past weeks for which we offer our warmest thanks. Jennifer Barlin and all the family
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019