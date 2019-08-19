Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Philip JONES

Add a Memory
Larry Philip JONES Notice
JONES, Larry Philip. Born 9 December 1960, Died 14 August 2019. Now with our Lord and Savior. Eldest son of William Maxwell and the late Daphne Jones. Much loved husband of Pauline. Loved father of Andrew, Aaron, stepfather to Dharaneesh and Rebecca, (husband Lee). Grandfather to Deshu (daughter of Geeta Prasad.) Beloved brother of Audrey, (husband) Robert, uncle to Stephen and Janine Kinna. Calvin, (wife) Jenny Darren and Jarrod Jones. Braeden and Linda. Uncle to Corey Jones. Thank you Dad for all that you've done and the sacrifices you've made and the joyful times. We've shared experiences together like the moments we would just go to the beach and have fish and chips, he will be remembered for his loving and cheerful smile, and his unique way of Lighting up the Atmosphere. A funeral service will be held in Elim Chapel, 198 Mahia Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 19 of August at 2:00pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.