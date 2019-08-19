|
|
|
JONES, Larry Philip. Born 9 December 1960, Died 14 August 2019. Now with our Lord and Savior. Eldest son of William Maxwell and the late Daphne Jones. Much loved husband of Pauline. Loved father of Andrew, Aaron, stepfather to Dharaneesh and Rebecca, (husband Lee). Grandfather to Deshu (daughter of Geeta Prasad.) Beloved brother of Audrey, (husband) Robert, uncle to Stephen and Janine Kinna. Calvin, (wife) Jenny Darren and Jarrod Jones. Braeden and Linda. Uncle to Corey Jones. Thank you Dad for all that you've done and the sacrifices you've made and the joyful times. We've shared experiences together like the moments we would just go to the beach and have fish and chips, he will be remembered for his loving and cheerful smile, and his unique way of Lighting up the Atmosphere. A funeral service will be held in Elim Chapel, 198 Mahia Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 19 of August at 2:00pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019