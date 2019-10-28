Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Larry Allan (Larry) WALKER

Larry Allan (Larry) WALKER Notice
WALKER, Larry Allan (Larry). Born June 28, 1951. Passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2019. Dearly loved son of Maudie and Ray (deceased), brother and brother in-law of Mark and Tracy, Marion, father (Pa) and father in-law of Mel and JP, Stefan and Clare, Bevan (deceased), uncle of Amy and Hannah and treasured Poppa of Cody, Hugo, Nikau and Felix. He will be forever in our hearts and missed always. A celebration of Larry's life will take place on Friday 1st November 2019 at 2.00 pm, Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Any communications to the Walker family may be sent to 25 Aberdeen Avenue, Tekaro, Palmerston North 4412
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
