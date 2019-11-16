Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larraine PORTEOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larraine Jean PORTEOUS

Add a Memory
Larraine Jean PORTEOUS Notice
PORTEOUS, Larraine Jean. Now home after an eight year battle bravely fought on the 13th November 2019 aged 54 years. Treasured only daughter of John and Jean Bell and dearly loved mother of John and Monique Porteous. Larraine made a difference for good, to all who knew her in school or home situations. A celebration of Larraine's life will be held on Monday 18th November at 2.00pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. Heartfelt thanks to all at Totara Hospice for their excellent care, and Sandra and her team at Lady Elizabeth Hospital. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -