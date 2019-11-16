|
PORTEOUS, Larraine Jean. Now home after an eight year battle bravely fought on the 13th November 2019 aged 54 years. Treasured only daughter of John and Jean Bell and dearly loved mother of John and Monique Porteous. Larraine made a difference for good, to all who knew her in school or home situations. A celebration of Larraine's life will be held on Monday 18th November at 2.00pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. Heartfelt thanks to all at Totara Hospice for their excellent care, and Sandra and her team at Lady Elizabeth Hospital. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019