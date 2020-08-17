Home

Lanny Louis HUNT

Lanny Louis HUNT Notice
HUNT, Lanny Louis. Passed away peacefully on 13th August 2020 at home in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Maraea Tehuna Hunt. Loving father of Donna Tetai, Tania and Eric Gaastra, Lenise and David Onekawa. Treasured grandfather to all his mokopuna. Son of Pikihuia and Charles Hunt. Brother of Dace, Charles, Sally, Brian, Gary, Elywyn, Marlene and Del. Funeral details to be confirmed until further notice. All communications to Lenise Onekawa 02108801811
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
