|
|
|
STEADMAN, Lani Laura. Born in Aitutaki, Cook Islands, passed away in Auckland on 30 September 2019 aged 56. Much loved Mum and best friend of Amelia, loved sister of Wendy, Jacqui and Mareta. Loved daughter of the late Pae Ariki and Peter Steadman. Loyal and beautiful friend to many. 'It is what it is.' A celebration of Lani's life will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery 85 McKenzie Rd Mangere Bridge on Friday 4 October 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure 1741, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019