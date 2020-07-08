|
GENNILLS, Langley Sorrell. Of Palmerston North peacefully at Radius Peppertree surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday 5th July 2020. In his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved and adored father and father in law of Robyn and Michael, Brent and Heather, Egan and Erena. Loved and treasured Grandpa of Amy-Rose and Kurt; Luke and Anna; Lauren, Jackson and Tarriny; Samuel; Joshua and Emily; Andrew, Stephanie, and Matthew; and Great Grandpa to Scarlett and Harley. Loved by all his extended family. "Now at home with His Lord" Special thanks for all the staff at Radius Peppertree for their loving care of Langley over the past 3 years. Messages to the Gennills Family c/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Celebration of Langley's life will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday 10th July 2020 at 11am. Followed by Interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery James Line, Palmerston North. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Ph 06-355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020