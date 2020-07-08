Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Langley GENNILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Langley Sorrell GENNILLS

Add a Memory
Langley Sorrell GENNILLS Notice
GENNILLS, Langley Sorrell. Of Palmerston North peacefully at Radius Peppertree surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday 5th July 2020. In his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved and adored father and father in law of Robyn and Michael, Brent and Heather, Egan and Erena. Loved and treasured Grandpa of Amy-Rose and Kurt; Luke and Anna; Lauren, Jackson and Tarriny; Samuel; Joshua and Emily; Andrew, Stephanie, and Matthew; and Great Grandpa to Scarlett and Harley. Loved by all his extended family. "Now at home with His Lord" Special thanks for all the staff at Radius Peppertree for their loving care of Langley over the past 3 years. Messages to the Gennills Family c/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Celebration of Langley's life will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday 10th July 2020 at 11am. Followed by Interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery James Line, Palmerston North. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Ph 06-355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Langley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -