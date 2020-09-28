Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Landa QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Landa Carole QUINN

Add a Memory
Landa Carole QUINN Notice
QUINN, Landa Carole. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 25 September 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved partner of Kevin and cherished wife of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Steve, Shane and Sarah. Loved Nana Landa of Levon and Vinnie; Christa, Joel, Paige and Summer. "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" A service for Landa will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 30 September 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinson's Society PO Box 641 Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Quinn Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Landa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -