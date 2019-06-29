|
AUSTIN, Doctor Lancelot Fredrick George (Lance). Passed away on the Wednesday 26th of June 2019 at Ambridge Rose Healthcare Rest Home aged 98. Loved Partner of Marie Cooper. Father and Father in law of Richard and Maria, Philip and Tania, David and Claire. Beloved Grandfather of Matt and Hannah, Sam and Genevieve, Jack and Zack. Great Grandfather of Archie, Millie and Penny. Lance will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cnr Picton St & Parkhill Rd Howick, 24th July 2019 11am. Refreshments will be held after the service at The RSA, 25 Wellington St. Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019