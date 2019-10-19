|
EDWARDS, Lance William. Service No 10217, AB, RNZN, WWII. Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth after a short illness on Wednesday 16 October 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie. Loved father of Joanne and Coralie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bernie (deceased) and Isobel. Loved uncle to Su, Wendy and Jenny. A service will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Monday 21 October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019