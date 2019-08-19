Home

Lance (Noel) SIMPSON

Lance (Noel) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Lance (Noel). Sumo passed away suddenly on the 16 August 2019 doing what he loved most. Loved husband to Karyn for 46 years (lucky guy!) Proudest father to Justine and Ryan. Father in law to Dwayne and Suz. Proudest Grandad to Jaime, Dylan, Kayla and Cooper. Loved brother of Vernon and brother-in-law of Cindy. Thanks to Helensville Golf Club and Graham Perkins. Golf shirts optional (no ties). A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Tuesday 20 August at 3.00 pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
