Lance Rodney KENNEDY

Lance Rodney KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Lance Rodney. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Friday 27th September, 2019, aged 57 years. Treasured husband of Hera, Loved father of David and Stuart. Father-in-Law to Te Arani. Adored grandfather (Toro Bounce) to Whaiora and Nikau. Lance touched the lives of many extended family members, friends, and communities throughout his life and will be remembered fondly. Lance will lie in state at Taheke Marae. The service will be held at 11.00am Monday 30th September, 2019. Followed by a private cremation. "Lance, Forever cherished in our hearts and memories." Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
