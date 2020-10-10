Home

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
Lance Rangimauku (Moke) TAUROA

Lance Rangimauku (Moke) TAUROA Notice
TAUROA, Lance Rangimauku (Moke). Passed away suddenly at home (aged 63) on October 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Penelope (Penny) Irirangi nee Riini. Much loved dad and father-in-law of the late Josephine (Jo), Matt and Tania, Teresa and Aaron, Shaani and Matty. Cherished Koro of all of his mokopuna. He is a much-loved son of Maureen and the late Mick. Also a much loved brother, uncle, Koro, and friend to many. Moke will be sadly missed. He will lie at his beloved Marae, Pohara (1036 Oreipunga Road, RD2, Cambridge) from Friday evening. The ra nehu (Funeral service) will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020. 11.00 am. Moe mai ra e Koro i nga ringaringa o te atua. Paimarire.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
