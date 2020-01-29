|
SHORT, Lance Phillip. Suddenly on 26 January 2020. Beloved husband and father of Denise, Matthew and Olivia. Beloved son of Beverley and Will. Loved brother of Denice, David, Mark and Rhys (all of Brisbane). Much loved son-in- law of Carol and Bob, Richard and Amelia. Brother-in-law of Kelvin and Kels, Stace, Darryll and Shelly, Lenny and Lezly. Loved uncle of Jordan, Tori, Ellie, Ocean, Kaitlin, Caleb, Samuel, Harvey, Millie, 'Llaisaane. A service to celebrate Lance's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 31 January at 2pm followed by private cremation. Communications c/- PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020