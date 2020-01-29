Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance SHORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Phillip SHORT

Add a Memory
Lance Phillip SHORT Notice
SHORT, Lance Phillip. Suddenly on 26 January 2020. Beloved husband and father of Denise, Matthew and Olivia. Beloved son of Beverley and Will. Loved brother of Denice, David, Mark and Rhys (all of Brisbane). Much loved son-in- law of Carol and Bob, Richard and Amelia. Brother-in-law of Kelvin and Kels, Stace, Darryll and Shelly, Lenny and Lezly. Loved uncle of Jordan, Tori, Ellie, Ocean, Kaitlin, Caleb, Samuel, Harvey, Millie, 'Llaisaane. A service to celebrate Lance's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 31 January at 2pm followed by private cremation. Communications c/- PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -