Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Milford Cruising Club
24 Craig Road
Milford
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Milford Cruising Club
24 Craig Road
Milford
Lance Morgan (Salty C) JONES


1952 - 2020
Lance Morgan (Salty C) JONES Notice
JONES, Lance Morgan (Salty C). Born June 08, 1952. Passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Karen, father of Craig, brother of Lou, Josephine and Blythe, grandfather of Jahna, Amelia and Rehua. Service to be held at Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road Milford on Friday 17th January. Open casket from 12 noon to 1pm. Service from 1pm followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers please donate to St John's Ambulance to whom we are grateful.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
