PERRY, Lance Miles. Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village on Monday 26 October 2020, aged 78 years. Loved husband of Lee, father and father in law of Nikki and David, Grant and Martina, Kirsty and Lance. Much loved brother to Bob. Beloved Pop of Dara, Maia and Anya, Bond, Denon and Aspen and Caitlin, Elise and Ryan. Thanks to the staff at Bob Owens for their loving care. Service to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 2 November at 1.30pm. Communications to the Lance Perry Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020