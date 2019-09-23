Home

Lance Llewellyn DAVIES

Lance Llewellyn DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Lance Llewellyn. On Friday 20 September 2019, Lance passed peacefully (71) at home in Piha, on his terms. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Jeanette, son of the late George and Marigold, adored father / in-law to Graeme and Kirsty, Louise and John and Paul and Ange, cherished brother of Debbie, and loving uncle to Ryan. Loved Grandpa to Chante, Hunter, Ben, Ariya, Sebastian, Loden and Remi. You will be remembered for who you were. Funeral service to be held 1:30pm on Tuesday 24th September, at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
