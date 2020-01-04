|
JACOBS, Lance George. Suddenly but peacefully at Herbertville on 2nd January 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jill, loved father of Richard and Cara, Blair and Gemma, Melissa, and Bevan. Adored 'Poppa' of Hadlee, Macauley and Luka. A service for Lance will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa on Tuesday 7th January at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust. These may be left at the service or online at www.hbrescue helicopter.org.nz Messages to: C/- PO Box 283, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020